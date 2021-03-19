Baxter Moving Forward with $2.7 Million Plan to Update Aging Roadways

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After the Baxter City Council pushed back a vote two weeks on a $2.7 million plan to update aging roadways, they have now agreed to move forward with the project.

During a work session Tuesday before the official city council meeting, council members heard from a Widseth worker outlining the plan. While not a unanimous decision, the board voted to move to the next step because the longer they push it back, the more it will cost.

The next step in the process is an approval meeting set for April 1.

