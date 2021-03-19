Lakeland PBS

Baxter Moving Forward with $2.7 Million Plan to Update Aging Roadways

Lakeland News — Mar. 18 2021

After the Baxter City Council pushed back a vote two weeks on a $2.7 million plan to update aging roadways, they have now agreed to move forward with the project.

During a work session Tuesday before the official city council meeting, council members heard from a Widseth worker outlining the plan. While not a unanimous decision, the board voted to move to the next step because the longer they push it back, the more it will cost.

The next step in the process is an approval meeting set for April 1.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Beltrami County Discusses Jail Renovation Project

Essentia Health Creates Hotline to Help People with Substance Use Disorder

Baxter Pushes Back Vote on Roadway Improvement Project

6-Year-Old Baxter Boy Honored for Helping Save Grandmother’s Life

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.