Baxter Man Sentenced to Nearly 17 Years in Prison for Drive-by Shooting in April

A 22-year-old Baxter man was sentenced this week to almost 17 years in prison for second-degree attempted murder for a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this year.

As part of a plea agreement, Ridge Kinney received a sentence of 201 months for attempted murder and 57 months for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Kinney was convicted of shooting of a man on April 16 at a cul-de-sac on SW 8th Street in Brainerd.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s ex-girlfriend had recently started a relationship with Kinney, and the victim and ex-girlfriend had an argument over property that he left at her home. Kinney phoned and text messaged the victim that he wanted to discuss things with him, and they were supposed to meet near where the shooting happened.

