Oct 5, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Baxter Man Killed in 1-Vehicle Crash in Brainerd

A Baxter man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports at around 7 p.m. on Oct. 2, 55-year-old James Lonn Davis was traveling eastbound on Highway 210 in Brainerd when the vehicle he was driving crossed into the westbound lanes at 7th Street NW and made contact with some light poles and parked vehicles.

Davis suffered fatal injuries and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the incident, and road conditions were dry at the time.

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