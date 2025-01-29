Baxter Man Found Dead Inside Burned-Down Shed Identified

The man who was found inside a burned-down shed in Baxter in December has been identified.

According to a press release from the Baxter Police Department, the victim has been identified as 50-year-old Jason Lee Hoopman.

Baxter police officers and Brainerd firefighters responded to the scene of the fire on Memorywood Drive around 6:30 a.m. on December 22nd. It was fully engulfed when the arrived, and after the fire was extinguished, Hoopman’s body was found inside the shed.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.