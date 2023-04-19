Baxter Man Charged in Drive-by Shooting of Brainerd Man

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Baxter man accused in the drive-by shooting of a Brainerd man on Sunday in Brainerd has officially been charged in Crow Wing County Court.

Ridge Kinney, 21, is charged with:

premeditated first-degree attempted murder

second-degree attempted murder in a drive-by shooting

first-degree assault

second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon

second-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm

dangerous weapons violation in a drive-by shooting

Kinney is accused of shooting the man at a cul-de-sac on Southwest Eighth Street in Brainerd. According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s ex-girlfriend had recently started a relationship with Kinney and the victim and ex-girlfriend had an argument over property that he left at her home.

Kinney phoned and text messaged the victim that he wanted to discuss things with him and they were supposed to meet near where the shooting happened.

