Baxter Man Charged in Drive-by Shooting of Brainerd Man
The Baxter man accused in the drive-by shooting of a Brainerd man on Sunday in Brainerd has officially been charged in Crow Wing County Court.
Ridge Kinney, 21, is charged with:
- premeditated first-degree attempted murder
- second-degree attempted murder in a drive-by shooting
- first-degree assault
- second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon
- second-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm
- dangerous weapons violation in a drive-by shooting
Kinney is accused of shooting the man at a cul-de-sac on Southwest Eighth Street in Brainerd. According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s ex-girlfriend had recently started a relationship with Kinney and the victim and ex-girlfriend had an argument over property that he left at her home.
Kinney phoned and text messaged the victim that he wanted to discuss things with him and they were supposed to meet near where the shooting happened.
