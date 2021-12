Click to print (Opens in new window)

Losing a loved one is never easy. As the holidays come around, the time without them seems even more unbearable. The Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter welcomed many families on Thursday as they created holiday ornaments as a way to celebrate the ones who left them too soon.

