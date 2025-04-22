Baxter Enters Official Agreement with Visit Brainerd on City’s Marketing

The City of Baxter has reached an official agreement with Visit Brainerd to assist with the city’s marketing.

The two sides have been working together for over 30 years but never had an official agreement in place until now. The Baxter City Council pushed for an agreement that highlighted four specific areas: financial accountability, getting an agreement in writing, a measure of return on investment, and ensuring that the funds were being spent in accordance with state law.

“Visit Brainerd, being a nonprofit organization, isn’t required to do an audit by state law,” said Baxter City Administrator Bradley Chapulis. “And so we’re trying to find that balance, and which didn’t encumber the organization with an expense that wasn’t necessary. But making sure that there is the accountability was important and we reached that compromise.”

The city and Visit Brainerd agreed to a five-year deal, with the city having the option to terminate the contract with six months’ notice.