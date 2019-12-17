Lakeland PBS

Baxter Elementary Third Grade Students Surprised With Awards From Crow Wing Energized

Chaz MootzDec. 16 2019

This past summer, Crow Wing Energized launched its One Vegetable One Community campaign to encourage locals to eat more vegetables and fruits. To help come up with the campaign logo, the organization created a coloring competition that included over 300 participants from all over the Brainerd Lakes Area. A special guest made an appearance at Baxter Elementary School to announce the grand prize winner.

What started out as a normal day in the third-grade classroom at Baxter Elementary School, quickly changed with the surprise visit of a giant carrot.

“300 students submitted art for the logo for Crow Wing County vegetable of the year and three of the winners were from here at Baxter Elementary, so I came here as Vegetable of the Year to honor those students,” said One Vegetable One Community Vegetable of the Year winner Molly Raske.

Baxter’s Takiya Riley, Eli Franke, and Emme Murray all placed in the top five of the competition, with Murray winning the grand prize.

“She’s going to be the featured logo throughout 2020, so any of our marketing materials anything that is One Vegetable One Community will have Emme’s coloring on it and her logo design,” said Crow Wing Energized Community Health Member Kalsey Stults.

The most important aspect of this competition was to make sure the children knew what Crow Wing Energized is all about.

“Healthy behaviors begin when we’re young and it’s easy to have those behaviors go throughput the whole lifespan, so we really want to talk to the youth about eating vegetables right off the bat,” said Stults.

Of course, it’s always a good day when the Crow Wing Energized Vegetable of the Year can get out and spread the good news about carrots.

“It feels really good to be back in the carrot suit and just honoring their Vegetable of the Year, I got to give all these students baby carrots and so everyone got to have a carrot today,” said Raske.

In continuing their One Vegetable One Community campaign, Crow Wing Energized plans on hosting several events in the spring, including a day in which they hand out over 20,000 carrot seeds to the community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Local Community Members Get The Chance To Tour Future Brainerd Lakes Area Elementary Schools

Crow Wing County Disposes Of Over 3,000 Deer To Combat Chronic Wasting Disease

Crow Wing County Road 115 Soil Borings Can Cause Potential Delays For Drivers

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Team Looks To Repeat Historic Season

Latest Stories

Minnesota Students Take Part In Emergency Medical Response Camp

Posted on Dec. 16 2019

Future Hackensack Brewery Reveals Name

Posted on Dec. 16 2019

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Selects New Executive Director

Posted on Dec. 16 2019

Vehicles Collide After Driver Answers Phone Call

Posted on Dec. 16 2019

Attorney General & Public Safety Commissioner To Host Listening Session on Police-Involved Deadly Force Encounters

Posted on Dec. 16 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.