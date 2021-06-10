Baxter City Council Implements Water Restrictions in the City

After calling an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon, The Baxter City Council voted unanimously to implement water restrictions effective immediately.

According to the Baxter City Council, due to the combination of hot temperatures and little rainfall as well as increased residents for the summer months, the city’s water resources are being stretched.

The Baxter City Council says watering your lawn is not allowed between 10 AM and 6 PM.

Homes or businesses with even numbered addresses may water lawns on even numbered days while addresses with odd-numbered homes or businesses can do so on odd numbered days.

According to the city council, there is no timetable as to how long these restrictions will last.