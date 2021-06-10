Lakeland PBS

Baxter City Council Implements Water Restrictions in the City

Nick UrsiniJun. 10 2021

After calling an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon, The Baxter City Council voted unanimously to implement water restrictions effective immediately.

According to the Baxter City Council, due to the combination of hot temperatures and little rainfall as well as increased residents for the summer months, the city’s water resources are being stretched.

The Baxter City Council says watering your lawn is not allowed between 10 AM and 6 PM.

Homes or businesses with even numbered addresses may water lawns on even numbered days while addresses with odd-numbered homes or businesses can do so on odd numbered days.

According to the city council, there is no timetable as to how long these restrictions will last.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

FDA Approves Much-Debated Alzheimer’s Drug Panned by Experts

Bemidji to Enact Lawn Watering Restrictions

In Letter, Indigenous Groups, Various Organizations Call on Biden to Stop Line 3

Baxter Approves Addition to Avantech Manufacturing Facility

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.