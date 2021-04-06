Baxter City Council Holds Public Meeting on Infrastructure Project
The $2.7 million improvements project mostly focuses on roadways in Baxter, but does include trails and street lights. According to Aric Welch, Widseth Project Manager, property owners are responsible for $1.2 million.
Members of the city council can hear feedback from the public until 7 PM on Tuesday, April 6 via phone, email, or letter.
The council will vote on whether to move the project to its next steps during the next council meeting on Tuesday, April 6.
