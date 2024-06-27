Jun 27, 2024 | By: Miles Walker

Baxter City Council Give Go-Ahead For Highway 77 Utility Project

The Baxter City Council gave the go-ahead to move forward with a utility project on Highway 77 during last week’s meeting.

The project would be focused along the highway and stretch west from Edgewood drive down to Inglewood drive.

It includes extending sanitary sewer and water, fire hydrants, a 30-foot-wide easement, and a force main, which would open the area up to future improvements.

The project is now in the construction development phase  and is expected to go out to bid in the very near future.

They expect to be back in front of the city council with the bids by late July or early August.

