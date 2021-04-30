Baxter City Council Divided in Waiving Bypass Lane at New Car Wash
A proposal to waive a bypass lane at a new Four Seasons Car Wash in Baxter resulted in a split decision from the city council.
The future site, located at 7361 Glory Road, requested to waive a secondary lane where if drivers needed to leave the line for any reason, they could. Council Member Mark Cross, who opposed the ordinance, said the developer is capable of incorporating the lane into the design and does not want to see a precedent set for future projects.
Ultimately, the council voted 3-2 in favor of approving the ordinance.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.