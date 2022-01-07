Lakeland PBS

Baxter Approves Plans for Groomed Fat Tire Bike Trail

Lakeland News — Jan. 6 2022

Calling all fat tire bike enthusiasts: plans to build a new groomed fat tire bike trail in southwest Baxter’s open spaces have officially been approved.

The agreement was passed last year, but there wasn’t enough time left in the winter season to groom the trails.

The city recently acquired about 880 acres in southwest Baxter. With all this open space, the city found the idea of a new bike trail appealing.

The trail is located just west of the Mississippi River bridge on the south end of Baxter. The trail entrance is off of Oakdale Road and goes all the way down along the east side of Island Lake.

There is no official date for when the trail will open, but the hope is for the trails to be groomed within the next couple of weeks.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Guided Snowshoe Tours at Northland Arboretum

Bemidji Experiencing a Considerably High Number of Fire Responses

Minnesota State Parks Ringing in New Year with First Day Hikes

Snowmobile Season Arrives, But Most Trails Not Groomed

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - The Legal Rights of Nature: Wild Rice Sues the State of Minnesota

Posted on Dec. 17 2021

Common Ground: A traditional snowshoe class in Ponemah, Red Lake Nation

Posted on Nov. 17 2021
Mary Marana (Left) discusses the crisis line service with host Jason Edans (Right)

Lakeland Currents - Brainerd's Crisis Line & Referral Service

Posted on Nov. 12 2021

Common Ground: Nate Johnson makes his own durable leather clothing Part 3

Posted on Nov. 10 2021

Lakeland Currents - A Conversation with Retired Diplomat Tom Hanson

Posted on Nov. 5 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.