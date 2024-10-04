Oct 4, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Baxter Approves Appointment of Matt Maier as Next Police Chief

Matt Maier Cg

Matt Maier (Lakeland News File)

The Baxter City Council has approved the hiring of the city’s next police chief.

Council members approved the appointment of Matt Maier to the position at their meeting on Tuesday. Maier has been assistant police chief since 2022, and prior to that he was a sergeant and K-9 officer within the department.

He’ll replace longtime chief Jim Exsted, who is retiring in December.

