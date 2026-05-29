May 29, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Baudette Woman Dies Following 2-Vehicle Crash Near Roseau

An 82-year-old Baudette woman has died following a two-vehicle collision near Roseau this afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Barbara Lee Welberg died after the SUV she was driving collided with a pickup truck on Highway 11 just east of Roseau around 3:30 p.m. The driver of the pickup, 43-year-old Shauna Dokken of Roseau, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says Welberg’s SUV was westbound and Dokken’s pickup was eastbound when the two collided. Alcohol is not suspected in the crash.

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