Battle Of The Midway 3

Its down to two in the newsroom in the annual competition of news versus sports in the third edition of the battle of the midway. We kick off by shooting some hoops!

Our Aj Feldman’s obsession with watching the Houston Rockets has paid off! Giving him the skills and the first win! Next up we head to the darts!

Shirelle Moore is no match for the sports directors fancy leg work when it comes to throwing darts! Aj walks away with the win leading the competition two zip!, Shirelle needs to when the fire truck race to stay in the competition.

Shirelle’s truck races to the finish line first, and claimed her first victory over sports. Next we see just how good their pitching arms are in the block game.

Moore is back for more with another win knocking more blocks off the platform then aj, bringing us a tied game. To settle this match we head to the duck pond to see who will be king or queen of the carnival.

After multiple attempts, Shirelle Moore lucks out grabbing small prized ducks with aj grabbing a large, keeping the crown in the undefeated sports department in the battle of the midway!

Aj Feldman is crowned the 2018 King of the Carnival!