Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Battle Of The Midway 3

Josh Peterson
Jul. 3 2018
Leave a Comment

Its down to two in the newsroom in the annual competition of news versus sports in the third edition of the battle of the midway. We kick off by shooting some hoops!

Our Aj Feldman’s obsession with watching the Houston Rockets has paid off! Giving him the skills and the first win! Next up we head to the darts!

Shirelle Moore is no match for the sports directors fancy leg work when it comes to throwing darts! Aj walks away with the win leading the competition two zip!, Shirelle needs to when the fire truck race to stay in the competition.

Shirelle’s truck races to the finish line first, and claimed her first victory over sports. Next we see just how good their pitching arms are in the block game.

Moore is back for more with another win knocking more blocks off the platform then aj, bringing us a tied game. To settle this match we head to the duck pond to see who will be king or queen of the carnival.

After multiple attempts, Shirelle Moore lucks out grabbing small prized ducks with aj grabbing a large, keeping the crown in the undefeated sports department in the battle of the midway!

Aj Feldman is crowned the 2018 King of the Carnival!

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Food & Fun At The Water Carnival

Community Engagement Through The Water Carnival

Old & New Traditions At The Water Carnival

Bemidji Jaycees Set Up Tent For Upcoming Summer Events

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Latest Story

Storms Cause Significant Damage In Beltrami County

Several severe thunderstorms began impacting the Northern Plains on the evening of June 28th, and continued to impact the region in the early
Posted on Jul. 3 2018

Latest Stories

Storms Cause Significant Damage In Beltrami County

Posted on Jul. 3 2018

Grand View Lodge Hosts Annual "Party At The Pines"

Posted on Jul. 3 2018

Three Injured In Rear-End Crash in McGregor

Posted on Jul. 3 2018

Hundreds Race for the Cure in Baxter

Posted on Jul. 3 2018

BSU's Gerry Fitzgerald Invited To Wild's Camp

Posted on Jul. 3 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.