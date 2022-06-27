Lakeland PBS

Bathroom Fire West of Bemidji in Eckles Township Causes Moderate Damage

Emma HudziakJun. 27 2022

Photo Credit: Bemidji Fire Department

A fire this morning just west of Bemidji caused moderate damage to a home in Eckles Township.

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a structure fire located on Theatre Lane NW in Eckles Township around 6:53 a.m. According to a release from Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, firefighters arrived to a single-story residential-type structure that had smoke showing from the outside. Reports also stated that firefighters entered the structure with a thermal imaging camera that helped them locate the fire inside a bathroom.

There were 12 firefighters that assisted on scene for about one hour with four pieces of equipment. Sherwood says that the structure and its contents underwent moderate damage.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Sherwood added that the fire does appear to be accidental.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji Ambulance Service.

By — Emma Hudziak

