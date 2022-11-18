Lakeland PBS

Building a Table For 7: Pledge Giveaway Information

Lakeland PBS is doing a giveaway to promote and support our newest Legacy documentary, Building a Table For 7! We’ll be giving away three $100 gift certificates to table for 7 until the end of our December Pledge drive on Monday, Dec. 12.

Here’s the information you need to know to enter to win;

Pledges of any amount in support of the program, Building a Table for 7 are automatically entered to win one of three $100 gift certificates for the table for 7 restaurant in Bemidji, MN. You can pledge online or by giving us a call at: 800-292-0922

Viewers can enter the drawing by sending a postcard with their name, address and phone number to:
Lakeland PBS
Table for 7 Drawing
108 Grants Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601-3620.

