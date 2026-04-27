Apr 27, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Barthelt, Schoepp Named 2026 Bemidji State Student-Athletes of the Year

Bemidji State Athletics announced their 2026 male and female student-athletes of the year at last Tuesday’s Beaver Nation Celebration banquet.

For the women, Katrina Barthelt won the award for the second time in a row. The senior soccer player earned All-American Third Team honors, was the central region player of the year, and was the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season after leading the conference with 13 goals and scoring a career-high 32 points.

For the men, senior golfer Logan Schoepp took home the award after amassing six top-20 finishes and four top-5 finishes in the Beavers’ nine golf tournaments this season. As a junior, Schoepp won the NSIC individual championship.

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