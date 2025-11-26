Nov 26, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Barthelt Becomes 1st BSU Soccer Player Named Central Region Player of the Year

Katrina Barthelt became the first BSU women’s soccer player in the program’s 30-year history to be named D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year.

The senior captain already repeated as the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year (just the fourth time in conference history that has ever happened) and finished this season with a career-high 32 points and tied for a league-leading 13 goals.

It is also the third time the Beaver forward has been named to the All-Central Region Team. Barthelt is joined by redshirt senior defender and teammate Emma Huelsnitz, who makes the team for her first time.

