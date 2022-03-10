Barn Fire in Wadena Township Results in No Injuries

Click to print (Opens in new window)

At 2:50 P.M. on Tuesday, March 8 the Wadena Sheriff’s department received a report of a barn fire in Section 34 of Wadena Township.

Upon arriving to the scene, the Wadena law enforcement saw the barn engulfed in flames with heavy smoke coming from it. Both fire departments from Wadena and Verndale arrived on the scene shortly after law enforcement.

The building is a complete loss. Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown. No animals were in the barn at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

