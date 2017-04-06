Barn Blaze Outside Bemidji Declared Total Loss

A barn located in Frohn Township, directly east of Bemidji, went up in a blaze on Thursday morning. Law enforcement officials received a report of a barn fire on the 9000 block of 23rd Street SE in Frohn Township at 9:46 AM.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the barn fully engulfed by the flames. The fire had also spread to an adjacent building and wild land, according to a press release.

The Bemidji Fire Department used two Fire Engines and two Water Tenders to battle the blaze along with one Department of Natural Resources Wildland Engine.

Firefighters were on scene approximately 3 1⁄2 hours.

No injuries were reported but the building is considered a total loss.