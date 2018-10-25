Bark N’ Boo Rescheduled Due To Weather
Due to rainy weather, the City Of Bemidji has rescheduled it’s annual Bark N’ Boo event. The Bark N’ Boo will now be held next Tuesday on October 30th at Nymore Dog Park. It starts at 5.
Dog owners can bring their pup all dressed for some Halloween fun. There will be a costume contest, prizes and a treat bag. New things added to the event this year include a Photo Booth, Paw-ade, and fun doggy games. The cost is $5.00 per dog.
For more information or to register for these events visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us If you have any questions contact 218-333-1859.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More
Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More
That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More
Until this comment.... Read More