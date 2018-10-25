Bark N’ Boo Rescheduled Due To Weather

Due to rainy weather, the City Of Bemidji has rescheduled it’s annual Bark N’ Boo event. The Bark N’ Boo will now be held next Tuesday on October 30th at Nymore Dog Park. It starts at 5.

Dog owners can bring their pup all dressed for some Halloween fun. There will be a costume contest, prizes and a treat bag. New things added to the event this year include a Photo Booth, Paw-ade, and fun doggy games. The cost is $5.00 per dog.

For more information or to register for these events visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us If you have any questions contact 218-333-1859.