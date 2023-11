Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Saturday, November 25 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join the legendary superstar for her first public performance in her hometown borough in 2012. Includes nine songs that Barbra had never performed on stage, and special guests trumpeter Chris Botti, Italian singing group Il Volo, and actor-director Jason Gould.