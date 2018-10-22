Bar Near Lake Itasca Destroyed By Fire

There are few remains after a weekend fire destroyed a popular bar and grill near Itasca State Park.

According to a post on the Clearwater County’s Sheriff’s Facebook page, their office received a call of an alarm going off at the Lobo’s Bar and Grill in Itasca Township early Sunday morning.

A deputy responded and prior to his arrival, the owners of the bar and grill called the Sheriff’s Office to report that there was a small fire inside the building.

When the deputy arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire departments from both Itasca Township and Lake George were dispatched to the scene, however the building was a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.