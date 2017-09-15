DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Ball of Conufsion: The 1968 Election

Wednesday, September 27 at 9pm

Has there ever been a year like 1968? Assassinations, racial unrest, nationwide riots, and an endless war in Vietnam put the nation on edge and produced a historic three-way presidential election where all the candidates were deeply flawed. Backed into a corner by rising casualties in Vietnam and with no easy exit strategy, President Johnson stunned the nation in March 1968 when he announced he would not seek a second full term in the White House. As his efforts to secure a compromise peace proved futile, LBJ’s popularity plummeted further. Even darker hours came when Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy were cut down by assassins’ bullets. Race riots and anti-war protests erupted in hundreds of cities across the country and the world. The hostilities and bitterness spilled over onto the floor of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago where massive demonstrations and an unforgiving police response nearly tore the party apart. The American voters faced an unwelcome but unavoidable dilemma: Could they right America’s course, especially with an unsatisfying set of choices in the November election for the White House? Republican Richard Nixon, Democrat Hubert Humphrey, and Independent George Wallace were at the eye of the storm, and in some ways contributed to the intensity of the tempest. The world watched as a fractured electorate narrowly and without evident enthusiasm chose Nixon. In BALL OF CONFUSION, the story of 1968 and the presidential election are told through interviews with Larry J. Sabato, Ted Koppel, Skip Humphrey, Walter Mondale, Mark Updegrove, Fred Malek, George Wallace Jr., and Peggy Wallace, among others.

Related Posts

LPTV Passport

The Vietnam War

Beyond the Divide

Nothing Left to Lose

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents 1026 – Face It TOGETHER

The American Medical Association first classified addiction as a disease sixty years ago, yet it has been reported that 90 percent of people
Posted on Aug. 18 2017

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents 1026 - Face It TOGETHER

Posted on Aug. 18 2017

Lakeland Currents 1025 - Aquatic Invasive Species

Posted on Jul. 21 2017

Profiles - Corey Medina & Brothers

Posted on Jun. 22 2017

Profiles - Sam Miltich & the Clearwater Hot Club

Posted on Jun. 15 2017

Lakeland Currents 1024 - Police Worn Body Cameras

Posted on Jun. 9 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.