Bald Eagles Released Back Into the Wild in Aitkin County Following Recovery

After being attacked by an unknown animal 11 days ago, three bald eagles were released back into the wild today in Glen in Aitkin County.

Two adults and a baby eagle were rescued on June 21 and had been recovering at the Garrison Animal Hospital. The baby, who could not fly when it was rescued, has since learned to fly while recovering. DNR Conservation Officer Robert Gorecki said releasing eagles is typical this time of year, but he has never released this many at once.

The eagles were released near the site of their nest on Clear Lake in Aitkin County.

