Balance Classes Now Being Offered In Brainerd

After fall assessments were given across Crow Wing County in September, there are now balance classes available for those who may have a high risk of falling.

Even if their assessment was low risk, they are still able to participate in the class. Crow Wing Energized has put together a two-hour-long class that will take place once a week.

Over the 8 weeks, attendees will learn about the financial and emotional cost that falls have on families. The program’s goal is to promote work, play and being independent.

During the classes, the participants will learn about the risk of falling and how to prevent possible falls. They will also discuss how to gain confidence and remain living independently.

About week three of the program, they will begin exercises that will help promote growth and balance in their muscles.

This year is only the second year the program has been available to the Brainerd community.

Cassie Carey, the Crow Wing Energize Coordinator, is excited to get this year’s session underway.