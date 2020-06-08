Lakeland PBS

Bail Set at $1 Million With Conditions For Former Officer Charged in George Floyd’s Death

Lakeland News — Jun. 8 2020

A former Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death will remain in custody on $1.25 million bail without conditions or $1 million with conditions.

Derek Chauvin said little during an 11-minute hearing Monday in which he appeared on closed-circuit television from the state’s maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights. His attorney, Eric Nelson, did not contest the bail amount, nor did he address the substance of the charges in court. Nelson didn’t speak with reporters afterward and hasn’t commented on the case publicly since the former officer was arrested last month.

Chauvin’s next court appearance is set for June 29th.

