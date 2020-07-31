Lakeland PBS

Bail Set at $1 Million for Man Charged with Killing Woman 34 Years Ago in Chisholm

Lakeland News — Jul. 31 2020

Bail is set at $1 million for a man charged with killing a woman 34 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range.

52-year-old Michael Allan Carbo, Jr. of Chisholm was charged with second-degree murder Thursday in the 1986 killing of Nancy Daugherty of Chisholm. Daugherty was last seen alive early on July 16, 1986. That afternoon, police conducting a welfare check found her dead inside her home. According to the complaint, Carbo, who was 18 at the time, lived less than a mile from the crime scene and attended school with Daugherty’s children.

Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Chisholm police arrested Carbo Wednesday after a state BCA lab confirmed that his DNA matched DNA from the crime scene. Carbo is due back in court August 6th.

