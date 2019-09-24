Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bagley Woman Sentenced To 18 Years For Murdering 2-Month-Old

Sep. 23 2019

A Bagley woman will spend 18 years in prison for murdering a two-month-old girl last summer. 31-year-old Sarah Kortan was sentenced Monday for the death of her infant cousin.

This is the first murder case in Red Lake County in nearly 30 years.

Nathan Green

Contact Lakeland News

Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Women Arrested For Driving Intoxicated Charged With Two Counts Of Criminal Vehicular Homicide

Dylan Bennett Arrested For Murder Of Parents in Long Prairie

UPDATED: Former Vikings Lineman Barry Bennett And His Wife Found Dead In Rural Long Prairie Home

Clearbrook Man Charged With Murder For Fatal Stabbing In Rice Lake

Latest Story

Bemidji State University Accepting Items For 2019 Time Capsule

A time capsule filled with items that represent Bemidji State University today is scheduled to be buried next week to commemorate the
Posted on Sep. 23 2019

Latest Stories

Bemidji State University Accepting Items For 2019 Time Capsule

Posted on Sep. 23 2019

In Business: Pampered Pets Expands To Offer More Than Just Grooming Services

Posted on Sep. 23 2019

Randall Man Injured In Cushing Township ATV Crash

Posted on Sep. 23 2019

DNR Reminds Public To Check For Invasive Species When Removing Docks This Fall

Posted on Sep. 23 2019

Aitkin Football Takes Loss Against Moose Lake-Willow River

Posted on Sep. 21 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.