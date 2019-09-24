Bagley Woman Sentenced To 18 Years For Murdering 2-Month-Old

A Bagley woman will spend 18 years in prison for murdering a two-month-old girl last summer. 31-year-old Sarah Kortan was sentenced Monday for the death of her infant cousin.
This is the first murder case in Red Lake County in nearly 30 years.
Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org
