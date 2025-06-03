Bagley Woman Accused of Intentionally Driving SUV into Buggy Near Clearbrook

A Bagley woman is accused of intentionally driving her vehicle into an Amish buggy near Clearbrook on May 30th.

39-year-old Jamie Harmon has been charged with felony second-degree assault.

According to court documents, the driver of the buggy said an SUV was driving through ditches, and the SUV driver yelled at him as the vehicle passed by. He said the SUV then turned around and rammed into the buggy’s wheel.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the buggy was in the ditch, the SUV was overturned, and the driver of that vehicle had left the scene. The criminal complaint in the case says law enforcement’s observations at the scene supported the buggy driver’s statements that the SUV deliberately turned and struck the buggy.

After following up with the owner of the vehicle, authorities determined Harmon was driving the SUV. Family members told law enforcement Harmon was diagnosed with schizophrenia last summer but was not taking her medications.

Law enforcement spoke with Harmon, who denied being in a car crash and said she was home all weekend. She also denied experiencing any mental health problems. Harmon was then taken to the emergency room in Bagley, where staff deemed that it was not appropriate to place her on a mental health hold as she was not exhibiting any symptoms.

Harmon was charged in Clearwater County Court today, where Judge Eric Schieferdecker set bail or bond with no conditions at $100,000 and with conditions at $50,000. Her next court appearance is set for June 16th.