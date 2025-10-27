Oct 27, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bagley Teen Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash Near Solway

A 17-year-old Bagley teen was seriously injured after rolling a pickup she was driving west of Bemidji near Solway.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 17-year-old Kali Jean Nepean suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, which happened around 1 this afternoon in Lammers Township.

The State Patrol report indicates Nepean was driving westbound on Highway 2 when the pickup entered the median and rolled onto the eastbound lanes of the highway. She was transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, where he condition is unknown.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Lakeland News File

10-27-2025

Education & Government

Upper Red Lake Winter Walleye Limit Lowered to 4 for 2025-26

bemidji rail corridor the mansion building thumbnail

10-24-2025

Community

Buildings Housing Homeless to Be Torn Down for Bemidji YMCA Project

Red Lake Nation Logo

10-24-2025

Crime

2 Suspected of Distributing Narcotics on Red Lake Nation Served Exclusion Orders

fond du lac band logo sqk

10-24-2025

Business

Fond du Lac Band in MN Announces Signing of Tribal-State Cannabis Compact