Bagley Teen Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash Near Solway

A 17-year-old Bagley teen was seriously injured after rolling a pickup she was driving west of Bemidji near Solway.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 17-year-old Kali Jean Nepean suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, which happened around 1 this afternoon in Lammers Township.

The State Patrol report indicates Nepean was driving westbound on Highway 2 when the pickup entered the median and rolled onto the eastbound lanes of the highway. She was transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, where he condition is unknown.