Bagley Teen Involved In Accident, Car Ends Up In Ditch
A Bagley teen was involved in an accident that ended with his vehicle in a ditch.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened on Oct. 16 at 5:01 p.m. in the Leon Township of Clearwater County.
A Pontiac Bonneville, driven by Joshua David Tollefson, 33, of Leonard, Minnesota was traveling westbound on County Road 6 when it failed to stop at a stop sign and made contact with a Subaru Forester that was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 92.
Jonathan James Danielson, 18, of Bagley, Minnesota was the driver of the Subaru Forester. Danielson struck a a light pole, coming at rest in the west ditch of U.S. Highway 92.
Danielson had non-life threatening injuries and his passenger, Thomas John Narveson, 47, was not injured.
The report says alcohol was a factor in the accident on Tollefson’s behalf.
