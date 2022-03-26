Lakeland PBS

Bagley Teacher Resigns After Being Charged with Harassment of Student

Lakeland News — Mar. 25 2022

A Bagley teacher and former coach has resigned after being charged with harassment in Clearwater County Court.

A court summons shows that Darin Jay Carstens has been charged with harassment, a gross misdemeanor. A probable cause statement claims Carstens inappropriately touched a female student and made verbal comments that caused her to feel uncomfortable and distraught, leading to depression and an emotional breakdown.

The alleged behavior took place from February to May of 2021. The student made a report to school administration that June, where it was then handed to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office. All of the alleged conduct took place at Bagley High School.

If convicted, Carstens could face one year in prison, a $3,000 fine, or both. Carstens made his first court appearance on Wednesday, and his next hearing is scheduled for May 18.

