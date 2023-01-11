Bagley School Bus Accident Results in Injuries to Driver and Student
A school bus accident on the intersection Highway 2 and County Road 7 resulted in minor injuries to the bus driver and a student.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, on Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 10:03 p.m. a Honda HR-V driven by 54-year-old Eric Norgaard of Bemidji was headed westbound on Highway 2 when it collided with a Bagley School District bus. The bus was driving northbound on Clearwater County Road 7 when the accident occurred.
The bus driver, Felry Larson, 62, and one student on board sustained minor injuries. Bagley School Superintendent Erich Heise said in an email to the district there were approximately 12 students on board. While three were sent to the hospital for further evaluation, the other students did not sustain any injuries. Norgaard was also found to have non-life threatening injuries. All accident victims were transported to Sanford Health in Bagley for additional care.
Road conditions were reported to have ice/snow. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Bagley Sanford EMS and Bagley Fire Department all assisted on the scene.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.