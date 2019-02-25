Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bagley Schools Accessing Damage of Elementary School Roof After Collapse

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 25 2019
Bagley Public Schools students got an early dismissal today after the roof started to collapse in the elementary school building, due to snow accumulation.

Bagley school employees noticed the roof between the gym and the bathrooms was starting to sag down at around ten this morning. The school immediately called a structural engineer and a construction company to access the damage and remove snow from the roof. The school then deemed it was best to evacuate for safety reasons.

Steve Cairns, the Bagley public school superintendent says, “We released our students at 1 o’clock for an early dismissal and we dismissed k-12 just to be on the safe side, in case we lose power or if we would lose heat or water and so decided it was always best and safest to access everything before we get the school opened again.”

The school says they will make a decision by 8pm tonight if the school will be safe to host classes tomorrow.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

