UPDATE: Bagley Police Department Locates Missing Woman
UPDATE: The Bagley Police Department has updated their Facebook post that states they have safely located Danielle Dressler.
Original Story:
The Bagley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
40-year-old Danielle Dressler was last seen on Thursday, March 18 at her house in Bagley. However, according to the police department’s Facebook page, Dressler made contact with a Minnesota State Trooper in the city of Fosston that following Saturday, March 20 at about 9:00 p.m., where she was with an unidentified man.
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office also received a call where the person stated they were Danielle but the identity of the caller is not known.
Danielle is 5’2, 110 pounds with blue eyes and a partially shaved head with purple/blue hair coloring.
She is known to drive a 2018 Red Jeep Renegade with a Minnesota plate that reads ECB-527.
