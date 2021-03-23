Lakeland PBS

UPDATE: Bagley Police Department Locates Missing Woman

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 23 2021

UPDATE: The Bagley Police Department has updated their Facebook post that states they have safely located Danielle Dressler.

Original Story:

The Bagley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

40-year-old Danielle Dressler was last seen on Thursday, March 18 at her house in Bagley. However, according to the police department’s Facebook page, Dressler made contact with a Minnesota State Trooper in the city of Fosston that following Saturday, March 20 at about 9:00 p.m., where she was with an unidentified man.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office also received a call where the person stated they were Danielle but the identity of the caller is not known.

Danielle is 5’2, 110 pounds with blue eyes and a partially shaved head with purple/blue hair coloring.

She is known to drive a 2018 Red Jeep Renegade with a Minnesota plate that reads ECB-527.

Danielle’s circumstances on her disappearance are unknown and anyone with information on her whereabouts is suggested to contact the Bagley Police Department at 218-694-6226.

 

