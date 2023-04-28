Lakeland PBS

Bagley Man Sentenced to 31 Years for Murder in 2020 Shooting Near Bemidji

Lakeland News — Apr. 27 2023

Devin Belcourt

A 35-year-old Bagley man has been sentenced to 31 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree intentional murder in the 2020 shooting death of a man near Bemidji.

Devin Charles Belcourt pleaded guilty to the crime earlier this month in Beltrami County Court. Beltrami County Attorney David L. Hanson reports that Belcourt admitted in court that he and two other suspects were attempting to rob the man at his home on Trengove Road on May 3rd when they shot the victim. Belcourt and the other suspects then decided to burn down the home to conceal the murder.

Belcourt was sentenced Thursday to 372 months in prison for the crime. The other two suspects, Travis Gunning and Rebecca Lockman, previously pled guilty to their roles in the crime.

