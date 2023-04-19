Bagley Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in 2020 Shooting Death Near Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 35-year-old Bagley man has pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder in the 2020 shooting death of a man near Bemidji.

Devin Charles Belcourt pleaded guilty today in Beltrami County Court. Beltrami County Attorney David L. Hanson reports that Belcourt admitted in court that he and two other suspects were attempting to rob the man at his home on Trengove Road on May 3rd, 2020 when he shot the victim. Belcourt and the other suspects then decided to burn down the home to conceal the murder.

Belcourt is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26th. The other two suspects, Travis Gunning and Rebecca Lockman, previously pled guilty to their roles in the crime.

