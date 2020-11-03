Bagley Man Dead in Two-Vehicle Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 32-year-old man from Bagley is now dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened near Thief River Falls yesterday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue was traveling east on Highway 1 when the driver of a 1997 Plymouth Voyager, who was traveling north on Pennington County Road 10 was hit by the Intrigue.

The Plymouth Voyager was attempting to cross Highway 1 when the crash occurred. The Plymouth Voyager ended up in a ditch landing on its roof.

The driver of the 1997 Plymoth Voyager is known as David Anderson, 32 of Bagley and was transported to Altru Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jesse Waldorf, driver of the Oldsmobile was also treated at the Altru Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

