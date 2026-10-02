Bagley Man Convicted of 2nd-Degree Murder in 2025 Assault

A 25-year-old Bagley man has been convicted of murder in the 2025 death of a man in Bagley.

On a request from Clearwater County Attorney Karin Hughes, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office prosecuted the case and today secured the conviction of Christyan Matthew Logan for second-degree felony murder for the assault and killing of Tray McCollum in Bagley.

On Sep. 21, 2025, following an argument in a vehicle, Logan pulled the vehicle over and assaulted McCollum by repeatedly punching and stomping him to death. At the plea hearing today in Clearwater County Court, Logan admitted that he assaulted the victim and continued to assault him as he was unconscious. McCollum died of the injuries he sustained from Logan’s assault.

A sentencing date for Logan has not yet been set.