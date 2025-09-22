Bagley Man Charged with Murder in Beating Death of Another Man

A 24-year-old Bagley man is facing murder charges following the beating death of another man.

Christyan Logan was formally charged in Clearwater County Court today with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Tray McCollum. Logan is being held on $2 million bond or bail without conditions or $1 million with conditions.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, Logan and two other men were ricing at an area lake when Logan began assaulting one of the men. That man ran into the woods, and when he looked back he reportedly saw Logan fighting McCollum, with Logan stomping on the victim’s head.

The victim was not breathing and was turning blue when Logan and the man loaded McCollum into a vehicle and drove him back to his home. McCollum’s girlfriend then called 911, but despite lifesaving efforts, McCollum was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Logan will make his next court appearance on September 28.