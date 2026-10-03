Bagley Man Charged with Attempted Murder, Assault in Mentor Shooting Case

A 69-year-old Bagley man made his first court appearance this week on several charges, including attempted murder in the second degree.

Leslie Manford Anderson is charged in Polk County Court with that charge, as well as assault in the first degree–great bodily harm, three counts of assault in the second degree–dangerous weapon, and two counts of burglary in the first degree.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Anderson is accused of breaking into a building on a farm near Mentor, Minnesota and then shooting the owner of the farm in the head with a pistol. Anderson admitted to breaking into the building and said he was trying to get back tools that were stolen from him.

Anderson reportedly told authorities he owned two rifles but did not own a pistol, and that the victim had a gun when he confronted him in the building. During a struggle, the gun went off.

Anderson also admitted to burning the clothes he wore that night, and officers found two boxes of .22 caliber ammunition at Anderson’s property with six rounds missing.

Anderson is no longer in custody after posting $300,000 bond. His next court appearance is an omnibus hearing set for Nov. 10.