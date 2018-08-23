Lakeland PBS
Bagley Man Apprehended After Escaping Custody

Nathan Green
Aug. 22 2018
Tony Krueger

A Bagley man who escaped from police custody has been apprehended near Winger.

Polk County Sheriff’s Department officials say 20-year-old Tony Krueger was being transported to the hospital when he overpowered a deputy around 1 Wednesday afternoon and took off in a transport vehicle. Eventually, the State Patrol used a pursuit intervention technique to stop the vehicle near Winger. Krueger then ran off into a bean field. Authorities used drones and dogs to finally locate Krueger just before 8 that night and took him back into custody at that time.

Krueger was being held at the Northwest Regional Correctional Center on charges of obstruction and fleeing.

