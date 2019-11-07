Lakeland PBS

Bagley Lions Club Donates 1,000 to Support Sanford Health Foundation

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 7 2019

Bagley Lions Club recently made a donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota for 1,000 in support of its Bagley ambulance services. This type of support will help the community with the purchase of a new ambulance truck. This will allow medical experts to quickly reach patients across Clearwater Country in a timely matter.

The Sanford Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing across the region.

Additionally, anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology but also helps individuals in the community.

The Bagley Lions Club sponsors local projects through fundraisers and contributions. The club is also dedicated to serve the community they live in.

 

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

