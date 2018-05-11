Bagley Highway 92 Project Delayed One Week, Meeting Rescheduled

A preconstruction meeting for the Highway 92 project in Bagley has been rescheduled to Monday, May 14. The project start date has been delayed an additional week and will now begin on Monday, May 21.

The May 14 meeting will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bagley City Hall, 18 Main Avenue South. Representatives from the project team will be on hand to discuss project details and answer questions. The meeting was originally set for Wednesday, May 9, but was canceled without notice.

The weeklong project delay is due to seasonal load limits. The project is located between the railroad tracks south of Highway 2 and Bagley High School. It requires multiple, staged detours including a two-week closure of the intersection at Highway 2/92 which will take place around late-June or early July.

Business owners can stay up to date with the construction schedule by attending weekly public meetings, held Thursdays at 2 p.m. at Bagley City Hall, beginning on May 24. Project details and detour maps can be found on the project website, mndot.gov/d2/projects/2018/hwy92-bagley.

Along with replacing the Highway 92 pavement, signal and sidewalks, the project includes pedestrian accessibility improvements and replacement of city utilities. A multi-use trail will be constructed on the east side of Highway 92 by Bagley Park and on the west side connecting Bagley High School with downtown.

Reierson Construction is the contractor for the $5.3 million project. It is expected to last into August.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call 651-366-4718; the Minnesota Relay Service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TYY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.