Sep 14, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Bagley Girls’ Volleyball Defeats Blackduck 3-1 on the Road

Coming into this week, Bagley girls’ volleyball was off to a 5-2 start after not having dropped a set this season until the tournament in Ada this past Saturday. Meanwhile, Blackduck had won their first match of 2026 but have been searching for a victory ever since.

The Flyers were on the road on Monday taking on the Drakes for a Section 8A showdown. Bagley went on to win the match 3-1, beating Blackduck for the first time since 2023.

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