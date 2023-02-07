Lakeland PBS

Bagley/Fosston’s Olson & Levin in Top 10 for MN Boys Hockey Scoring

Lakeland News — Feb. 6 2023

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the high school boys hockey season is dwindling down. The Bagley/Fosston boys hockey team is 13-8 on the year and right in the thick of the Section 8A standings, and the Flyers are led by two senior forwards who have been causing headaches for opposing offenses all winter long.

Markus Olson and Breckin Levin are two of the four Fosston hockey players on the Bagley/Fosston co-op team. Both are in the top 10 in points scored in the state this season, where as of Monday afternoon Olson had 67 points – good for 7th best in the state – and Levin had 63 points – that’s tied for 10th best in the state.

The seniors’ connection goes all the way back to their days of playing pond hockey when they were younger, and that’s a big reason why they work so well together.

The Flyers were in action Monday night and beat the Park Rapids Patriots 6-4.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

