Bagley/Fosston Sprinter Phrakonkham Preps for Encore Performance as 3x Track Champ

There must be something in the water out west, because Bagley/Fosston girls’ track & field continues to produce champions. The Flyers won team titles in 2009 and 2011, and last year they finished as the Class A state runner-up behind three first-place finishes in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and 4×100-meter relay.

As for senior sprinter Ava Phrakonkham, who topped the podium in all of those three races? She’s back, and she’s chasing no one but history. If it wasn’t for a bit of wind, she wouldn’t just have a Class A state title in the 100m dash—she’d also hold the state record.

“It’s always exciting to go and search yourself up and look on the rankings and see yourself at the top of the list,” admits Phrakonkham, now a senior. “That was always something I was proud of. I’m hoping there’s good conditions this year, so there’s not a doubt that you ran that time.”

Her championship-winning time of 11.8 seconds caught the attention of fans, fellow racers, and even her coaches.

“I wasn’t surprised that she rose to that level of competition. I was surprised, honestly, at the times that she put down,” said sprints coach Jake Vossler. “I knew she was fast, I knew she was ready to run fast given the right circumstances, but to see the numbers pop up, you know, that certainly was really amazing.”

The exceptional numbers came from an exceptional amount of work. It’s from lifting and running at Bemidji State’s indoor facility, as well as competing in a track meet circuit during the winter, and then pushing herself by running with the boys at practice in the spring.

“Sometimes you get talented athletes, but when you get a talented athlete with that work ethic, that’s like a unicorn,” Vossler added. “Those come once in a long time and we definitely have one right now.”

Phrakonkham won two other titles at the 2024 state meet in the 200m dash and as a member of the Flyers 4x100m relay.

“I felt accomplished because that was my goal,” she said. “That was what people expected me to do after a prelim day, so I was relieved, almost.”

Now, as the season creeps closer to the section and state meets, the pressure is mounting for an encore performance.

“I have been trying not to think about that,” she continued. “I’ve just been trying to think about running a faster time than last year. I would absolutely be happy with that, even if I didn’t win.”

In addition to the three events she won in 2024, Phrakonkham will try qualifying for the long jump at the section and state meets over the next few weeks. Next year, the star sprinter will compete for the University of North Dakota on a full-ride scholarship.